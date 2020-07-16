Bipartisan letter urges extension of airline payroll support

A bipartisan group of House members is beginning to coalesce around a plan to extend aid to airline employees through March 31 of next year.

House Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Peter A. DeFazio, D-Ore., and Subcommittee on Aviation Chairman Rick Larsen, D-Wash., are spearheading circulation of a letter to colleagues that includes a draft letter to House and Senate leadership seeking support to extend the $32 billion Payroll Support Program to keep airline employees on the payroll.

Some $25 billion of that aid was for passenger airlines; the rest went to cargo airlines and contractors. In all, 950,000 employees received the aid. The grants expire Sept. 30.

The letter comes in the wake of the first round of furlough notices from two airlines anticipating the end of the Payroll Support Program approved in March as part of the roughly $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill. Other airlines have said they may have to follow suit.

