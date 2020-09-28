Slimmer coronavirus aid package introduced in House

House Democrats unveiled a $2.2 trillion pandemic relief package Monday night as part of a last-ditch attempt to secure new aid before the Nov. 3 elections.

Even as talks resumed between Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on a potential compromise, Democrats sought to increase the public pressure by offering their own revised wish list that Republicans have said is still too costly. The White House has sought to hold the line at $1.5 trillion and some Senate Republicans have pushed to keep the price tag even lower.

The new draft Democratic measure, which could get a floor vote later this week if bipartisan talks founder, amounts to a slimmed-down version of a $3.4 trillion bill the House passed in May. After brief talks over the weekend, Pelosi and Mnuchin spoke by phone again Monday and agreed to resume talks Tuesday morning, Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill tweeted.

In an interview on MSNBC Monday, Pelosi said she was optimistic about reaching an agreement. But she said Mnuchin “has to come back with much more money to get the job done.”

Pelosi has said House Democrats are prepared to put the bill on the floor, however, if talks with the administration falter. A number of rank-and-file Democrats, including moderates in tough reelection races, have urged a floor vote on something they can go home to campaign on.