Omnibus spending package reflects shaky detente in Trump’s final chapter

The $1.4 trillion omnibus spending agreement lawmakers released Monday includes many of the delicate compromises that have kept the government functioning during Donald Trump’s presidency, but leave both sides somewhat dissatisfied.

Funding for the border wall and a cap on Immigrations and Customs Enforcement’s detention capacity remained about equal to prior years, while the White House maintained its ability to move money from certain accounts to the wall or to boost detention in times of border “surges.”

Democrats weren’t able to include language that would have undone many of the Trump administration’s policies on health care funding, environmental programs or renaming military installations honoring Confederates, but it’s likely the incoming Biden administration will start that process in less than a month. The annual defense policy bill, which Trump has said he will veto, also includes language requiring the Defense Department to rename the bases.

And funding for a program that lets veterans see private doctors closer to home will continue being funded under regular discretionary spending caps after a months-long battle that pit House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy against Senate Appropriations Chairman Richard C. Shelby, R-Ala., and numerous Democrats.

Appropriators in both chambers initially agreed to simply designate the full $12.5 billion extra needed for fiscal 2021 as emergency spending, letting them use up valuable space within tight budget caps for other programs. But McCarthy balked, and with a nod from the White House, appropriators instead found most of the money by dipping deeper into unused children’s health insurance program funds to offset the new veterans health care spending.