California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to replace Harris in Senate, become state’s first Latino senator

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that he plans to appoint Secretary of State Alex Padilla to replace Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the Senate.

“From those struggling to make ends meet to the small businesses fighting to keep their doors open to the health care workers looking for relief, please know that I am going to the Senate to fight for you," Padilla said in a statement. "We will get through this pandemic together and rebuild our economy in a way that doesn’t leave working families behind.”

Padilla will become the state’s first Latino senator. The state’s senior Democratic senator, Dianne Feinstein, had encouraged Newsom to name Padilla, who worked for Feinstein in the 1990s.

BOLD PAC, the political arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, also pushed for Padilla. Padilla has ties to BOLD PAC’s outgoing chairman, California Rep. Tony Cárdenas. Padilla worked as Cárdenas’ campaign manager in 1996 and was his district director.

Padilla, the son of Mexican immigrants, became involved in politics in 1994 opposing a ballot initiative known as Proposition 187 that denied undocumented immigrants access to public services, including education and health care, according to KCET.