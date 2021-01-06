Photos of the day: Unrest in Washington

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., comforts Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., while taking cover as protesters disrupt the joint session of Congress. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Wednesday’s joint session to count the Electoral College was halted when pro-Trump protesters broke into the U.S. Capitol Building.

The certification kicked off with a procession of the ballot boxes to the House chamber, while President Donald Trump and his supporters held a rally just outside the White House.

Here are the photos of the day, as seen through CQ Roll Call's photographers, so far:

Protesters attempt to enter the Capitol at the House steps during a joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Trump supporters occupy the West Front of the Capitol and the inauguration stands on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)