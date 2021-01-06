Heard on the Hill

Photos of the day: Unrest in Washington

January 6, 2021

By Caroline Brehman, Tom Williams, and Bill Clark
Posted January 6, 2021 at 2:22pm, Updated at 4:32pm
Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., comforts Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., while taking cover as protesters disrupt the joint session of Congress. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Wednesday’s joint session to count the Electoral College was halted when pro-Trump protesters broke into the U.S. Capitol Building.

The certification kicked off with a procession of the ballot boxes to the House chamber, while President Donald Trump and his supporters held a rally just outside the White House.

Here are the photos of the day, as seen through CQ Roll Call's photographers, so far:

Protesters attempt to enter the Capitol at the House steps during a joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Trump supporters occupy the West Front of the Capitol and the inauguration stands on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., and other members take cover as protesters disrupt the joint session of Congress. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Security barricades the door of the House chamber as protesters disrupt the joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Reps. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., center, and Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, right, take cover as protesters disrupt the joint session of Congress. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Lou Correa, D-Calif., and other members take cover as protesters attempt to disrupt the joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., and other members take cover as protesters attempt to disrupt the joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Trump supporters stand on a U.S. Capitol Police armored vehicle as others take over the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday, as Congress works to certify the electoral college votes. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Trump supporters take over the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Chamber assistants carry Electoral College ballot boxes during a joint session of Congress to tally the electoral votes for the president and vice president in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)
President Donald Trump speaks to supporters from the Ellipse at the White House on Wednesday as Congress prepares to certify the Electoral College votes. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Vice President Mike Pence makes his way to the House floor for a joint session of Congress to tally the Electoral College votes for the president and vice president in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)
Thousands of Trump supporters gather on the National Mall near the Washington Monument for President Donald Trump's speech. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
The Naked Cowboy poses for photos as thousands of Trump supporters gather on the National Mall near the Washington Monument on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
