Photos of the day: Unrest in Washington

By Caroline Brehman, Tom Williams, and Bill ClarkPosted January 6, 2021 at 2:22pm, Updated at 4:32pm
Wednesday’s joint session to count the Electoral College was halted when pro-Trump protesters broke into the U.S. Capitol Building.
The certification kicked off with a procession of the ballot boxes to the House chamber, while President Donald Trump and his supporters held a rally just outside the White House.
Here are the photos of the day, as seen through CQ Roll Call's photographers, so far:
