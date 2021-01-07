K Street adjusts for Democratic Senate

One day before the November elections, the lobbying firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck brought on former Democratic Sen. Mark Pryor. Several weeks and two Georgia runoff elections later, the move now looks prescient.

Pryor’s insight into his former colleagues will be in demand, as lobbyists and their clients adjust for a tied Senate where the incoming vice president, Kamala Harris, will tip the chamber in favor of Democrats.

“The change creates opportunities and also some challenges,” said Pryor, who was elected from Arkansas. “There are going to be opportunities for a lot of bipartisanship in the Senate.”

Even as partisan vitriol grips Washington, Pryor and other lobbyists say they expect lawmakers to find common ground on additional legislation to mitigate the damage of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures dealing with infrastructure projects as well as potentially on immigration and tax policy.