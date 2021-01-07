Democrats begin laying groundwork for big budget plans

Democratic leaders began outlining a bold agenda for the coming year Wednesday as they prepared for their party’s takeover of the Senate.

The Democratic victory in two Georgia Senate runoff elections means that Democrats will hold 50 Senate seats to start the 117th Congress. That would be enough to claim a majority in the 100-seat chamber with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris casting any tie-breaking votes.

Party leaders began claiming victory on Wednesday even before the Associated Press officially called the second race for Democrat Jon Ossoff, who defeated Republican Sen. David Perdue. The AP declared Democrat Raphael G. Warnock the winner in his contest against GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

[Jon Ossoff defeats David Perdue in Georgia, tipping Senate control]

“Georgia’s voters delivered a resounding message yesterday: they want action on the crises we face and they want it right now,” President-elect Joe Biden said in a statement Wednesday morning. “On COVID-19, on economic relief, on climate, on racial justice, on voting rights and so much more.”