Jon Ossoff defeats David Perdue in Georgia, tipping Senate control

Democrats will have majority control of the Senate following documentary film production company owner Jon Ossoff’s win over incumbent Republican David Perdue in Georgia.

Ossoff’s win completes a sweep for Democrats by the narrowest of margins in the two runoff elections the state held on Tuesday. Ossoff had 50.3 percent of the vote to Perdue’s 49.7 when The Associated Press called the race at 4:16 p.m.

The other race was called early Wednesday morning, with the Rev. Raphael Warnock, 51, the senior pastor at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, beating appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler, 50.6 percent to 49.4 percent. That race was for the unexpired term of Republican Johnny Isakson, who resigned at the end of 2019.

Ossoff, 33, will be the first Jewish senator to represent the deep South since reconstruction and the youngest Democrat in the chamber since President-elect Joe Biden began his first term, at age 30, in 1973.

Warnock, whose pulpit was once occupied by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., is the first Black senator elected in Georgia.