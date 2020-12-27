Trump signs massive omnibus spending, coronavirus relief package

President Donald Trump on Sunday signed a massive government funding and pandemic aid package, despite earlier calling it a "disgrace" and demanding that lawmakers amend it.

The outgoing president’s decision to sign the mega spending bill removes the threat of a partial government shutdown that would have started early Tuesday after a temporary spending law expired.

In a statement, Trump said he was signing the measure because "it is my responsibility to protect the people of our country from the economic devastation and hardship" wrought by COVID-19.

With the president's signature, federal unemployment benefits that lapsed Dec. 26 while Trump was mulling his options can start to flow again. Jobless aid recipients will get an extra $300 per week on top of regular benefits for 11 weeks.

A federal eviction moratorium for renters behind on their payments, which had been set to expire New Year's Day, is now extended for another month and at-risk renters will receive $25 billion in financial assistance.