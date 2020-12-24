House leaders spent the morning of Christmas Eve rejecting each others’ attempts to address President Donald Trump’s concerns about the omnibus spending and coronavirus relief package, leaving the bill in the same precarious position it’s been in since Trump’s Tuesday night Twitter riposte.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer sought to pass legislation that would boost the size of tax rebates in the massive year-end bill that cleared Monday night from $600 to $2,000, to try to meet one Trump demand. But because House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had not agreed to give unanimous consent in advance, the chair could not entertain the request.

Virginia Rep. Rob Wittman, representing McCarthy on the floor, offered the Republican alternative, to cut the State Department and foreign aid appropriations title from the package and replace it with a stopgap bill for those programs. Democrats had not agreed to that unanimous consent request, and it too was not entertained.

The attempts to pass the bills before a mostly empty chamber were largely for show, with each side knowing the other’s request wouldn’t be entertained. But they reflected a real sense of anxiety about Trump’s stance on the omnibus, with unemployment assistance to millions expiring the day after Christmas and government funding set to expire Monday at midnight.

