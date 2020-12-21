House passes massive year-end spending bill with coronavirus aid

The House passed a mammoth spending package Monday night that would provide nearly $900 billion to address the COVID-19 pandemic, while funding all federal agencies through next September.

House leaders held two votes on the package with lawmakers voting 327-85 to approve the Commerce-Justice-Science, Defense, Financial Services and Homeland Security spending bills and 359-53 to approve the remaining eight spending bills for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1, pandemic aid and numerous other provisions.

The 12 fiscal 2021 spending bills would total $1.4 trillion.

The Senate was expected to clear the measure Monday night and the White House said President Donald Trump would sign it, though another short-term stopgap was necessary to avoid a funding lapse while the paperwork is in transit.

The pandemic relief measure would deliver the first major infusion of new aid in nine months, since Congress passed a roughly $2 trillion package in March. It would provide new money for small-business loans, $300 expanded unemployment benefits for 10 weeks, a new round of $600 tax rebate checks, billions for vaccine distribution and many other provisions.