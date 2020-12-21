House passes massive year-end spending bill with coronavirus aid
Pandemic relief measure would deliver the first major infusion of new aid in nine months
The House passed a mammoth spending package Monday night that would provide nearly $900 billion to address the COVID-19 pandemic, while funding all federal agencies through next September.
House leaders held two votes on the package with lawmakers voting 327-85 to approve the Commerce-Justice-Science, Defense, Financial Services and Homeland Security spending bills and 359-53 to approve the remaining eight spending bills for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1, pandemic aid and numerous other provisions.
The 12 fiscal 2021 spending bills would total $1.4 trillion.
The Senate was expected to clear the measure Monday night and the White House said President Donald Trump would sign it, though another short-term stopgap was necessary to avoid a funding lapse while the paperwork is in transit.
The pandemic relief measure would deliver the first major infusion of new aid in nine months, since Congress passed a roughly $2 trillion package in March. It would provide new money for small-business loans, $300 expanded unemployment benefits for 10 weeks, a new round of $600 tax rebate checks, billions for vaccine distribution and many other provisions.
The add-on measures include a lengthy list of the work the 116th Congress had yet to wrap up, including an extension of expiring health care and tax programs, an intelligence authorization bill, a water infrastructure bill and language to authorize the Smithsonian American Women's History Museum Act and National Museum of the American Latino.
The spending package is the last that Appropriations Chairwoman Nita M. Lowey, D-N.Y., will shepherd across the House floor before retiring at the end of this session.
"There is one principle that has guided my 32 years of public service; when you see a problem — whether it's here or in the district or another community — do something about it," Lowey said.
Even as both parties cheered the $900 billion pandemic aid measure, floor debate was peppered with recriminations on both sides after months of stalemate.
“The reality is we could have had a deal months ago on a coronavirus relief package,” said Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma, the ranking Republican on the Rules Committee. “Instead, Democrats chose to play politics and chose not to take 'yes' for an answer.”
Democrats accused Senate Republicans of shutting down negotiations last spring by calling for a “pause” in aid.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the COVID-19 aid package amounted only to a “first step” in providing relief that the incoming Biden administration will increase.
Debate on the $1.4 trillion government funding omnibus was largely noncontroversial though several conservative Republicans voted against the package on both policy and process objections.
Some Democrats were also frustrated with leadership's decision to begin votes less than six hours after the 5,593-page bill (HR 133) was released just before 2 p.m. with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling it “hostage taking.”
“It’s not good enough to hear about what’s in the bill. Members of Congress need to see & read the bills we are expected to vote on,” Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., tweeted. She added in a later tweet that not allowing the public enough time to learn about the bill and contact their elected representatives was a disservice to members and their constituents.
The last-minute December omnibus package with all of its add-ons has become something of a habit for Congress, which hasn’t completed its appropriations work on time since 1996.
Every year, rank-and-file members and congressional leaders decry the broken process and nearly every December they do the exact same sprint to the finish. The annual event leaves little to no time for lawmakers to review legislative text following weeks of closed-door negotiations.
House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer was visibly annoyed with the fact Congress was once again trying to wrap up a significant amount of legislative work in one bill at the last minute.
The Maryland Democrat said on the floor Monday night that he wants Congress to get it right next year, passing all 12 appropriations bills before the fiscal year that begins on Oct. 1.
“I am frustrated as the majority leader, who is supposed to be able to make things work here,” he said.