Shelby’s FBI, other omnibus priorities among those trashed by Trump

President Donald Trump's remarks Tuesday night criticizing the fiscal 2021 omnibus spending package took aim at several projects prioritized by Senate Appropriations Chairman Richard C. Shelby.

The Alabama Republican has engaged in a yearslong effort to significantly expand the FBI's footprint at the Redstone Arsenal campus in Huntsville, especially as the debate has dragged on about construction plans for the FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C., or suburban Maryland.

The president criticized the omnibus agreement's inclusion of $566 million for FBI construction, which the explanatory statement accompanying the legislation says "provides funding above the requested level for the FBI to address its highest priorities outside of the immediate national capital area, in addition to resources dedicated to secure work environment projects."