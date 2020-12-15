McConnell recognizes Biden win: ‘The Electoral College has spoken’

“The president-elect is no stranger to the Senate. He has devoted himself to public service for many years,” McConnell said. “I also congratulate the vice president-elect, our colleague from California, Senator Harris. Beyond our differences, all Americans can take pride that our nation has a female vice president-elect for the first time.”

Biden served for 36 years as a senator from Delaware before resigning to become vice president.

McConnell’s remarks on the floor, his first public declaration of a Biden victory, followed a prayer for the president-elect and vice president-elect from Senate Chaplain Barry Black.

“Lord, we respect the conclusions of the Electoral College and ask you to bless President-elect Joseph Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris,” the chaplain said.

Before congratulating Biden and Harris, McConnell praised the outgoing president.