Trump vetoes defense bill

President Donald Trump on Wednesday vetoed the fiscal 2021 defense authorization bill, making good on repeated vows to do so and setting the stage for an eleventh-hour override vote in Congress.

That override vote could coincide with a similar vote to counter Trump’s newest comments, made Tuesday night, in which he hinted that he might veto the recently passed omnibus spending and coronavirus aid package.

The prospect of a presidential veto on both the defense authorization measure, known as the National Defense Authorization Act, and the catch-all tax and spending package has cut the holiday season short for lawmakers who must also contend with the possibility of a partial government shutdown at midnight on Dec. 28 when the latest stopgap funding bill expires.

The Senate cleared the $731.6 billion NDAA on Dec. 11. The massive legislation includes provisions for military pay raises, the construction of military housing and the creation of programs aimed at deterring China, among thousands of others.

Trump has taken issue with a provision that would rename military bases that honor Confederate generals and the lack of a provision that would deprive social media companies of their legal liability shields.