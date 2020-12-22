Trump demands Congress ‘amend’ massive spending package

President Donald Trump on Tuesday night all but said he won't sign the year-end omnibus appropriations and coronavirus relief package, telling Americans the tax rebates aren't big enough and that the measure is littered with unnecessary spending.

The huge bill "they are now planning to send back to my desk is much different than anticipated. It really is a disgrace," Trump said in a four-minute, 29-second video posted on his Twitter feed.

He said he wants lawmakers to increase the "ridiculously low" $600 rebate checks to $2,000 and to "get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation ... or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package. And maybe that administration will be me, and we will get it done."

Trump's comments throw a wrench into the carefully negotiated $900 billion relief bill and underlying $1.4 trillion fiscal 2021 appropriations package that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin played a role in negotiating. Mnuchin on Tuesday morning issued a statement praising the agreement, and a day earlier told CNBC that the $600 checks could begin to flow as early as next week.

Trump's implication was that he'd veto the package Congress cleared late Monday, though he didn't use that term. Sustaining a veto seems unlikely, given the Senate voted 92-6 in favor of the bill and the House, through a procedure known as dividing the question, got well in excess of veto-proof majorities on both pieces.