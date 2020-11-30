Biden tees up confirmation battle over budget chief selection

Neera Tanden, President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for White House budget director, faces a rocky road to confirmation.

The president of the left-leaning Center for American Progress since 2011, Tanden has been something of a bomb-thrower, earning enmity from both the left and the right.

Tanden has broad experience in both policy and politics and deep ties to the Clintons. She served as policy director for Hillary Clinton’s first presidential campaign and later as director of domestic policy for Barack Obama’s presidential campaign.

She began her political career as an associate director for domestic policy in Bill Clinton’s White House, later serving as a health care adviser in the Obama administration.

Tanden’s policy prescriptions range from the center to the left in the Democratic Party. She opposes “Medicare for All” but favors a public Medicare option.