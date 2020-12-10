At the Races: Countdown to Perdeffler v. Ossock

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

In the true spirit of 2020, Republicans and Democrats are ready to put the year behind them.

Both the DCCC and the NRCC announced some new additions for the 2022 cycle this week. Meanwhile, both chambers of Congress tried to finish their business before the New Year with the balance of power in the Senate hinging on the January runoffs in Georgia.

On the campaign front, newly elected DCCC Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney this week named team of eight lawmakers who will serve as transition leaders charged with building a diverse DCCC that “looks like America.”

And the NRCC named John Billings as its next executive director, crediting him for his contributions to House Republicans’ shut-out performance in November through his old job as director of the Patriot Program, which focuses on vulnerable incumbents.