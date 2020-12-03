Michelle Fischbach on the year of the GOP woman

Rep.-elect Michelle Fischbach was one of nearly 20 new Republican women elected to the House in 2020, and one of a handful who flipped Democratic districts.

The winding road that led her to topple longtime Democratic Rep. Collin C. Peterson for Minnesota’s 7th District seat includes becoming the first female president of the Minnesota Senate and eventually being named the state’s lieutenant governor.

See the video for Fischbach’s story and her top priorities once taking office.

Thumbnail photo: Rep.-elect Michelle Fischbach arrives at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 13, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images).