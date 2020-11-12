Kai Kahele won’t have trouble with Hawaii to DC jetlag

Flying back and forth from Hawaii to Washington, D.C., every week can’t be easy. But as an Air Force veteran and commercial airline pilot for Hawaiian Airlines, Democratic Rep.-elect Kai Kahele has a little experience with long flights.

Kahele was elected to Hawaii’s 2nd District, making him the second Native Hawaiian ever to become a voting member of Congress, and the first from the Neighbor Islands.

Watch the video to learn more about Kahele from CQ Roll Call’s conversation with him a few days before his election 2020 victory.

