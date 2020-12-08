President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Tom Vilsack, who served as Agriculture secretary for both terms of the Obama administration, to once again lead the department.

Vilsack, a former Iowa governor who has argued that the Democratic Party needs to do more outreach to rural and agriculture communities, is currently president and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council where he has pushed for greater access to foreign markets for U.S. dairy products. He has been at the export council since Feb. 1, 2017.

Several publications reported Biden's likely choice.

During the campaign, Vilsack said the Biden-Harris ticket would not ignore rural America.

“A Biden-Harris administration will build back better the American economy by strengthening and expanding access to credit and equity financing to small businesses and entrepreneurs located in rural communities across America,” Vilsack said.