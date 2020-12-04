The failed Senate bid of Sara Gideon, the Maine Democrat who challenged Sen. Susan Collins, hauled in nearly $75 million and, after the election, still held an embarrassment of riches to rival even the biggest pile of Thanksgiving leftovers: $14.8 million.

The Gideon campaign did not respond to requests for comment about what the candidate might plan to do with all that cash. The campaign did say in a news release the state house speaker planned to donate a about $350,000 to two charities, Full Plates, Full Potential and Keep ME Warm.

“Full Plates, Full Potential and Keep ME Warm work every day to help Maine families through this difficult time, and I’m proud to support them,” Gideon said in the news release. “I’ve always believed that public service is about making a difference and improving the lives of people in your community. Helping Maine people is what inspired me to run for office and it’s what continues to guide me today.”

Gideon's left over cash was disclosed in a nearly 26,000-page report, covering the period from Oct. 15 through Nov. 23, filed shortly after 1 a.m. Friday with the Federal Election Commission. The report shows that from Oct. 15 through Election Day, Gideon collected more than $6 million, including $2.5 million in "unitemized" contributions, or small donations of less than $200.

Though numerous polls showed Gideon leading going into the election, Collins won comfortably, with 51 percent to Gideon's 42 percent.