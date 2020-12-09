Senate confirms three to FEC, restoring a full slate

The Senate confirmed three new commissioners to the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday, giving the campaign finance regulator a full slate of six members for the first time since February 2017.

Senators voted 92-4 to confirm Shana M. Broussard, who will be the agency’s first Black commissioner in its 45-year history. They approved Sean J. Cooksey by a vote of 50-46 and Allen Dickerson 49-47, largely along party lines.

The confirmations will mark a major shift at the hobbled agency, which did not have the requisite four commissioners to even meet for most of the 2020 campaign. The commission could accept and publish disclosure reports and prod candidates and committees to fix routine errors, but it could not take enforcement actions for violations without a quorum.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Broussard’s home state of Louisiana, tweeted congratulations to her after the vote. “I’m confident Ms. Broussard will serve with integrity,” he added.

Rules and Administration Chairman Roy Blunt, whose committee approved the nominees last week, said the FEC "plays a critical role in ensuring the integrity of our campaign finance system."