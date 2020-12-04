Lawmakers pitch in money for Georgia Senate runoffs

New campaign finance reports show that some lawmakers are funneling their own campaign money to party committees to assist with the two runoff elections in Georgia, with Senate control on the line.

Both parties are mobilizing ahead of the Jan. 5 runoffs. Republicans are defending two seats, with Sen. David Perdue facing Democrat Jon Ossoff, and Sen. Kelly Loeffler facing Democratic pastor Raphael Warnock in a special election.

A full fundraising picture will not be clear until Dec. 24, when the runoff candidates file their campaign finance reports. But transfers to party committees disclosed this week show one way lawmakers are engaging in the races. After Election Day, more Republicans than Democrats transferred campaign funds to their party, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission Thursday, covering the period from Oct. 15 through Nov. 23.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham led the pack, sending $1 million to the National Republican Senatorial Committee after Election Day.

“Republican control of the U.S. Senate is critical to preventing our country from going down a path towards socialism,” Graham said in a Thursday night statement. “I am doing everything I can to propel my colleagues David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler to victory in the Georgia senate runoffs.”