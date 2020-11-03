At the Races: Voters gonna vote

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call team that will keep you informed about the 2020 election. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

By Kate Ackley, Stephanie Akin and Bridget Bowman

Take a breath. It could stretch days, or even weeks, before all the votes are counted, with record numbers of absentee ballots cast in states amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Democrats need a net gain of three or four seats to flip the Senate, depending on who wins the White House. Some of their best opportunities are in states where results could be delayed.

In Maine, ranked choice voting could extend the counting of ballots to decide GOP Sen. Susan Collins’ future. And pre-Election Day polls point to likely January runoffs in Georgia’s two Senate races, where candidates need more than 50 percent of the vote to secure an outright win.