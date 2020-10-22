Indiana district will test how far suburbs have moved for GOP

Indiana’s 5th District was once known for its conservative firebrand of a congressman — Republican Dan Burton, the House Oversight chairman who famously called Bill Clinton a “scumbag” and tried to reenact the death of Clinton aide Vince Foster by shooting a watermelon.

But redistricting and seven years have made a world of difference.

Now, this district just north of Indianapolis is a test case for whether traditionally Republican suburban voters will reject the same aggressive partisanship espoused by Burton and now President Donald Trump.

Democrat Christina Hale, a former state representative who ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor in 2016, faces state Sen. Victoria Spartz, a Republican businesswoman who helped found her county tea party group. Both are seeking to replace Burton’s successor, Republican Susan W. Brooks, who is retiring after four terms.

No longer a lock

Hale is running in the tradition of former Indiana Democratic Sens. Evan Bayh and Joe Donnelly. Moderate in tone, she’s emphasized bipartisanship on the campaign trail — a move designed to appeal to a Republican state that has nonetheless been known to back Democrats for Senate and governor.