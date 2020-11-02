As campaign ends, GOP dominates list of 10 most vulnerable in the House

The House Agriculture chairman faces the reelection fight of his 15-term career. He kept his grip on the rural western Minnesota district even when Trump carried it in 2016 by more than 30 points. But this year, Peterson’s challenger poses a bigger threat. Michelle Fischbach, a former lieutenant governor and state senator, has posted strong fundraising totals: $2.2 million as of Oct. 14 to Peterson’s $2.3 million. That’s more money than Peterson’s challengers collected in the past four cycles combined. Outside groups have poured millions into attack ads against both of them. If any Democrat can win in the 7th, it’s Peterson, who voted against impeaching Trump and opposes abortion rights.

Van Drew has consistently trailed Democratic challenger Amy Kennedy in the polls leading up to Election Day. And it’s unclear whether Trump will again be able to carry the district, which voted twice for former President Barack Obama. Kennedy, a former teacher, has accused Van Drew of putting his political ambitions over the needs of his constituents when he switched parties in December and pledged his “undying support” for Trump. Kennedy, a first-time candidate, doesn’t have a political record for Republicans to attack, but she has been able to draw support from the political network of her husband, former Rhode Island Rep. Patrick J. Kennedy.

Schweikert is locked in a tough bid for a sixth term in the affluent suburbs north of Phoenix as he confronts ethics woes, a formidable opponent and the suburban shift away from the GOP. Former emergency room physician Hiral Tipirneni, who lost two bids for a neighboring district in 2018, has consistently outraised the incumbent. Outside Democratic groups have jumped into the race, significantly outspending Republicans and launching ads highlighting Schweikert’s campaign finance violations. This year, Phoenix has been inundated with ads as Democrats target Arizona in the presidential and Senate races.

This rural district that covers the southern half of New Mexico is expected to vote for Trump again, putting Torres Small in a tough position in her rematch against former state Rep. Yvette Herrell. Republicans have sought to paint Torres Small, a water rights lawyer, as a Nancy Pelosi-aligned liberal working to end oil and gas production and kill jobs. Torres Small has countered with her own ads promoting work to support the industry, an issue that could set her apart from the top of the ticket. Democrats have attacked Herrell for failing to disclose half a million dollars in income that her company made from state contracts while she was in office.