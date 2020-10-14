GOP attack ads and ‘Nebraska Nice’ fuel Don Bacon rematch with Kara Eastman

This is the third installment of “Blue wave survivors,” a series analyzing whether House Republicans who survived the 2018 blue wave that swept Democrats into control can win against the same opponents in 2020. Earlier installments looked at Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis and New York Rep. John Katko.

As Republican Don Bacon seeks to defend his suburban House seat in Nebraska, national GOP groups have stepped in with a barrage of ads branding his Democratic opponent, Kara Eastman, a “radical socialist,” who “stands with violent rioters” and supports an “extreme health care plan.”

Those are the kinds of attacks that stuck in 2018, when Eastman, a nonprofit business consultant, first challenge Bacon for the Omaha-area seat and lost by 2 points, even amid historic gains by Democrats in suburbs across the country.

Bacon, a retired Army brigadier general, says his argument that Eastman is too liberal for the district will work again.

“I have been blessed to have a far-left opponent two times in a row,” he told CQ Roll Call in a recent interview.