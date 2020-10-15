This is the fourth installment of “Blue wave survivors,” a series analyzing whether House Republicans who survived the 2018 blue wave that swept Democrats into control can win against the same opponents in 2020. Earlier installments looked at Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis , New York Rep. John Katko, and Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon.

Democrats have called Texas “ground zero” in the battle for the House. They’re targeting 10 House districts that saw surprisingly close margins in 2018, including Texas’ 10th, which stretches from Austin to Houston and includes suburbs of both cities.

After 2018, a number of Texas Republicans faced with suddenly competitive races opted not to run for reelection. But not Michael McCaul, who has represented the 10th District since 2005.

“I felt like my time wasn’t done yet,” McCaul, the top Republican on the Foreign Affairs Committee, said in an interview Wednesday.

This race will test just how far Democrats can make inroads in the once reliably Republican state, which has become more competitive amid a growing and diversifying population.