Blue wave survivors: Can John Katko defy gravity again?

This is the second installment of “Blue wave survivors,” a series analyzing whether House Republicans who survived the 2018 blue wave that swept Democrats into control can win against the same opponents in 2020. The first installment looked at Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis.

If anyone can survive a blue wave, it’s probably Rep. John Katko. The New York Republican has done it before, but this year could be different.

Katko’s bid for a fourth term will be a test of whether a lawmaker can leverage his own personal brand and defy political gravity, after Republicans with similar profiles were swept out of office in 2018.

Two years ago, 22 of the 25 House Republicans representing districts Hillary Clinton won in 2016 lost reelection. Katko was one of three such Republicans to survive. This year, he is among the most vulnerable lawmakers in the country as the political environment once again favors Democrats. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates Katko’s race against former college professor Dana Balter Tilt Republican.

Strategists in both parties attributed Katko’s 2018 win to his strong brand as a moderate former prosecutor and to Balter’s more liberal profile. But the Democrat sees one key difference from 2018: Trump is on the ballot this year, and Katko has pledged to support him.