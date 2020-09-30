Hill Republicans in tough battles not thrilled with Trump debate style

House and Senate Republicans in tough reelection battles said Wednesday that President Donald Trump did not do them any favors in his first debate against Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

"With the debate interrupting and name calling — Omaha doesn't like that," said Nebraska GOP Rep. Don Bacon, one of the 10 most vulnerable House members seeking reelection. He faces a rematch against Democrat Kara Eastman.

Trump carried Nebraska's 2nd District by 2 points in 2016, the same margin Bacon beat Eastman by in 2018. But Bacon told CQ Roll Call it could be a problem for both of them if he continues to use the same tactics.

"It hurts him and it hurts his team," Bacon said. "If he talked about his accomplishments, our district is very slightly right, center right, his policies by and large are appealing to the majority. The people want more respectful dialogue and I think last night was not that."

Bacon also said Biden shares some blame, citing the former vice president calling Trump a "clown" at one point.