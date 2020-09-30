Trump interruptions and call for racist group to ‘stand by’ mark first debate

As the Philadelphia Inquirer explained, Trump was renewing a false claim about poll watchers being blocked from watching ballots being cast there.

Supreme Court

Trump said he had nominated Barrett for the seat vacated by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg for the simple reason that he's the president and the Republican Party has the majority in the Senate.

"The Democrats they wouldn't even think about not doing it ... the only difference is they would try and to do it faster. There's no way they would give it up. They had Merrick Garland, but the problem is they didn't have the election," Trump said, presumably talking about the GOP majority in the Senate when Garland was nominated by President Barack Obama in 2016. "So they were stopped, and probably that would happen in reverse also — definitely would happen in reverse. So we won the election, and we have a right to do it."

Biden argued, as he and other Democrats have previously, that the election should take place before there's a real debate about who should fill the Supreme Court seat.

"They are not going to get that chance now because we are in the middle of an election already, the election has already started," Biden said. "Tens of thousands of people have already voted, and so the thing that should happen is we should wait, we should wait and see what the outcome of this election is, because that's the only way the American people get to express their view is by who they elect as president and who they elect as vice president."