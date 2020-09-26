Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court

By the time President Donald Trump officially introduced Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee Saturday evening at the White House, much of the dramatic tension already had been resolved over what unfolds over the next weeks, months and years.

Barrett, a former law professor and reliably conservative federal appeals court judge for the past three years, had long been the front runner for the spot if Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg left the bench during Trump’s presidency.

“She is a woman of unparalleled achievement, towering intellect, sterling credentials and unyielding loyalty to the Constitution,” Trump said Saturday from the White House Rose Garden. “I looked and I studied and you are very eminently qualified for this job. You are going to be fantastic. Really fantastic.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to begin Barrett's confirmation hearings on Oct. 12, the Associated Press and other news organizations reported Saturday.

Barrett gave a nod during her brief remarks to the woman she would succeed to the high court.