Debate fact-check: False claims amid disorderly fracas

Trump has frequently said, as he did at the debate, that Biden called him “xenophobic” for imposing the restrictions. Trump is right that Biden called him xenophobic. But Biden didn’t make clear why he said that. The Biden campaign has said that was not in connection with the China travel restrictions.

As FactCheck.org has written, on the day the White House announced the restrictions, Biden said at a campaign event in Iowa that as the pandemic unfolds, Americans “need to have a president who they can trust what he says about it, that he is going to act rationally about it.” He added, “This is no time for Donald Trump’s record of hysteria and xenophobia — hysterical xenophobia — and fear-mongering to lead the way instead of science.” The Biden campaign said Biden’s “reference to xenophobia was about Trump’s long record of scapegoating others at a time when the virus was emerging from China,” and that he was not talking about the travel rules.

As for whether the restrictions saved millions of lives, as we reported, there is no evidence to support this, and the White House has provided none. The few studies that have been done estimate travel restrictions the United States and other countries enacted on China had modest impacts, slowing the initial spread outside of China but not containing the coronavirus pandemic. Past studies also have found travel restrictions could delay the path of the spread of diseases, but do little to contain them.

Finally, Trump didn’t “close” the country. The restrictions, which went into effect Feb. 2, barred certain non-U.S. citizens who had traveled to China within the previous two weeks from entering the United States. But U.S. citizens and permanent residents and their immediate families were exempt from the restrictions.

A New York Times story on April 4 found that nearly 40,000 people had flown on direct flights from China to the United States in the two months after the restrictions went into effect. So this was hardly a closure.