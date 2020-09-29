How Biden could still win (note sarcasm)

ANALYSIS — It has become fashionable these days to write about the many ways that Democrat Joe Biden can lose to President Donald Trump in November.

Lots of really smart people have written on the subject, and their pieces are a good reminder that we don’t know precisely what will happen between today and Nov. 3. We can’t be certain who will win the presidency.

“There are at least five reasons Joe Biden’s consistent lead over Donald Trump does not guarantee him a lock on the White House,” the always thoughtful Tom Edsall wrote in The New York Times recently, even though I know of no veteran political analyst who has “guaranteed” a Biden victory.

In Politico a few weeks ago, David Siders wrote a piece entitled “Why Biden could still lose the suburbs to Trump.”

“This Is How Biden Loses,” wrote George Packer in a late August piece in The Atlantic.