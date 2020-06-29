Why the Dukakis 1988 analogy is baloney

ANALYSIS — Most observers writing about President Donald Trump’s weak reelection standing note that George H.W. Bush was in a deeper hole yet managed to crawl out to win comfortably in 1988. They make the point that November is still months away, and things can change.

But the 1988 case isn’t useful today in helping us understand where the 2020 presidential contest is now.

Democrat Michael Dukakis led Bush by 17 points, 55 percent to 38 percent, in a Gallup poll conducted July 21-22. But that survey was taken on the last day of the Democratic National Convention and the day after, while Dukakis was receiving an artificial bump.

The previous Gallup survey, conducted July 8-10 (before the convention), found Dukakis leading by only 6 points, 47 percent to 41 percent. Clearly, the 17-point margin was misleading because it reflected Dukakis’ convention “bounce,” not the fundamental shape of the race.

Equally important, the 1988 electorate was dramatically different from the 2020 one. We are more polarized now, with fewer swing voters and fewer people willing to change their opinions about the parties and nominees.