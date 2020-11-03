How to watch the battle for the Senate on election night (and beyond)

Senate watchers should get ready for a long election night.

Control of the Senate might well be in flux past Tuesday night, as states take days to count absentee ballots and the two Senate races in Georgia could head to runoffs.

Some states with contested Senate races have already been counting absentee, mail-in or early votes (Arizona started two weeks ago) and others may not even open those envelopes for a week (looking at you, Alaska).

The first polls in the country will close a 6 p.m. Eastern Time across much of Kentucky. The cascade really begins at 7 p.m. Eastern, when polls close in western Kentucky and across Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia.

Six years ago, when these same Senate seats were up, the fact that Virginia Democrat Mark Warner’s reelection was not called immediately proved a harbinger of good news for Senate Republicans. Warner’s race is not expected to be close this year, and it will be a surprise if he is not the first candidate declared victorious.