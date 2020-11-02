Voter intimidation complaints grow on the eve of Election Day

Election advocacy groups are preparing for the possibility of voter intimidation at the polls Tuesday, although weeks of early voting remained mostly peaceful despite the country’s unsettled mood in a year with simmering partisan and sometimes violent conflicts on the streets.

There has been an uptick in complaints about voter intimidation to the hotline run by the nonpartisan Election Protection program at the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, Kristen Clarke, the group’s president and chief executive officer, said Monday.

Police used pepper spray to break up a march of largely Black voters to the Alamance County polls in North Carolina on Saturday, and a number of people who intended to vote but “were unable to do so because they were literally detained at the local jail,” Clarke said during a National Task Force on Election Crises briefing.

Clarke’s group put Florida law enforcement and election officials on alert after complaints to the voter helpline, 866-OUR-VOTE, about aggressive groups seeking to intimidate voters across the state.

And Clarke said the group is working to address complaints from Lane County, Oregon, that armed individuals wearing militia attire were approaching people Sunday at a ballot drop box site—the kind of activity they are on high alert about for Election Day.