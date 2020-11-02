8 events that shaped the 2020 elections

ANALYSIS — We’re down to the final two days to vote in the 2020 election after a campaign season that often felt like one of the longest in living memory. Here are eight events that shaped this year’s races:

The inauguration of President Donald J. Trump

Yes, one of the most defining moments of 2020 happened nearly four years ago. In 2016, many Democrats took the race for granted and assumed there was no way Trump would ever get elected president of the United States. But the day after he set foot in the Oval Office, the National Mall was the scene of the massive Women’s March, and Democratic voters and donors began an urgent and sustained push to make sure Trump didn’t get a second term.

Joe Biden wins the Democratic nomination for president

If Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had been the Democratic nominee, Trump and the Republicans would have more easily framed the election as a choice between socialism and capitalism. Biden’s nomination severely blunted that argument since people had already lived through eight years of him being a heartbeat away from the top job, and it kept the frame of the election on Trump’s behavior and record in office. Rep. James E. Clyburn’s endorsement and role in helping Biden win the South Carolina Democratic primary is a related pivotal moment, along with Sanders’ early exit and the quick consolidation around the former vice president.

“Anybody that wants a test can get a test”

The president’s words on March 6 came to symbolize his overall approach to the coronavirus. For months, Trump has demonstrated either a lack of understanding of the scope of the pandemic or an unwillingness to address COVID-19 in a serious and consistent way. That mentality had dramatic ramifications for the economy and thus the president’s reelection chances. Without a strong economy, voters were left to judge Trump on other issues less favorable to him. If the president had simply ramped up testing and encouraged everyone to wear a mask, there’s a good chance the economy, the country and Trump’s reelection chances would all be in a healthier position.

Steve Bullock runs for Senate

The Democratic governor’s decision in March to challenge GOP Sen. Steve Daines in Montana expanded the Senate battlefield by turning a race that was considered solidly in the Republican column into a competitive one that would require money and attention. With Montana in play, Democrats had more than one path to retaking the Senate. Now, with Trump struggling to match his 2016 performances in states around the country, Democrats have even more options. But Bullock’s entry was a legitimate game-changer.