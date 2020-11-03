Battle for Congress hinges on top of ticket, pandemic dynamics

House Democrats seeking reelection Tuesday started the 2020 cycle on defense, with 30 members running in districts President Donald Trump won in 2016. Republicans believed the decision by a near-unanimous Democratic Caucus to impeach Trump would seal their fates. But that historic vote has been overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic downturn.

As Trump’s support in public polls sagged and Democrats continued to post eye-popping fundraising numbers, Republicans saw their path to the House majority narrow. Republicans need a net gain of 17 seats to win control of the chamber, but some GOP strategists acknowledge it’s more likely that Democrats grow their majority.

Control of the Senate has been less predictable, with several very close races heading into Election Day. Democrats need a net gain of three or four seats, depending on which party wins the presidency, because the vice president breaks ties in the Senate.

The number of competitive Senate races has expanded throughout the cycle, thanks in part to close presidential margins in battleground states and blockbuster Democratic fundraising. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates 14 Senate races as competitive — two seats held by Democrats and 12 by Republicans.

Here are the dynamics that defined the battle for Congress in 2020: