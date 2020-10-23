Whether they are betting on a party takeover or just fired up by the rushed confirmation of a Supreme Court justice, campaign contributors showered Democratic challengers in competitive Senate races with cash during the first two weeks of October, the final disclosure reports to the Federal Election Commission show.

Senate Democratic challengers in each of the 11 Senate races rated as competitive by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales all raised more than the incumbents. Combined, they collected $70.3 million from Oct. 1-14, to GOP incumbents’ $30.7 million.

Democrats defending two competitive seats also bested their opponents in fundraising, and the Democrat running for an open seat in Kansas raised $7.76 for every $1 raised by her opponent, an incumbent House member.

Democrats need to win a net four seats to take the majority in the Senate, or three seats if they win the White House, since the vice president breaks ties.

Here’s a quick look at the numbers: