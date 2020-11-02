10 most vulnerable senators: Outspent Republicans overrun final list before election

With Republicans making up the majority of vulnerable senators, Democrats hold promising prospects of winning control of the chamber. If they fail, it won’t be for a lack of cash.

Almost all the most vulnerable GOP senators on this final list financed their campaigns on less money than their Democratic challengers. The exception is Georgia’s Kelly Loeffler, who filled the gap with $23 million of her own wealth.

The money to Democratic Senate challengers has helped fuel the costliest election cycle ever, estimated to hit $14 billion, according to a Center for Responsive Politics estimate. Outside groups, many from the GOP side to shore up lagging candidates, have invested $100 million, or more, in many of these Senate battlegrounds.

Democrats and their allies have used their money to hit Republican incumbents for voting against the 2010 health care law, among other issues. But even with a big money advantage, Democrat Doug Jones is unlikely to make it back to the Senate from Alabama.

First-term Michigan Democrat Gary Peters has frequently lagged behind Republican Army veteran John James in fundraising. Though still in a close race, Peters looks safer than 10 of his colleagues, so he’s not on this list.