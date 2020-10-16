Fundraising surges for Democratic Senate challengers, reports show

Senate Democratic challengers have been releasing eye-popping fundraising totals, and the third-quarter reports filed Thursday present a clearer picture of their financial advantage in the final weeks before Election Day.

Every Republican senator facing a competitive race was outraised in the third quarter. The average Democratic challenger in 11 races rated competitive by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales raked in $23.1 million from July through September. That's more than twice the $10.4 million average for their incumbent Republican opponents, according to a CQ Roll Call analysis of fundraising reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.

When the open seat in Kansas and two races where Democratic incumbents face strong challenges are included, Democrats' total receipts during the quarter were a whopping $339 million. Republicans raised $137 million.

Democratic challengers have spent much of their third-quarter hauls, but they’ve still closed the gap in cash on hand in the final weeks of the race. On average, a Democratic challenger had $7.8 million on hand while the GOP incumbent had $7.2 million.

Gonzales, an elections analyst for CQ Roll Call, said the cash figure in a campaign's final weeks can be deceptive.