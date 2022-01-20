At the Races: Build back bite-sized

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

One year into Democratic control of Washington, the GOP can hardly contain its glee about the party’s prospects for the midterms in 292 days. It’s almost as if Republicans are not only measuring the drapes but also scheduling a contractor to come in and install a bay window next year. And they do have cause for optimism given historical trends, President Joe Biden’s sagging approval numbers and congressional Democrats’ failures, so far, to enact their biggest-ticket proposals. Republicans blocked a sweeping elections and voting rights overhaul, as expected, last night in the Senate. Biden acknowledged in his news conference Wednesday that congressional leaders may have to slim down his stalled social spending, climate change and tax package, if any of it is to pass the Senate.

But all of this is not necessarily such bad news for vulnerable incumbent Democrats, who may actually prefer a slimmed down package to a mega-scope, multitrillion-dollar measure.

The political ripples of the filibuster fight remain somewhat uncertain, too. Last night’s vote exposed the obvious fissures on the Democratic side, as Sens. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona joined all Republicans in voting against a rules change aimed at moving the voting rights bill with a simple majority. The debate now will shift almost entirely to the campaign trail, where support for changing the filibuster rules has already become a mainstay of Democrats’ fundraising and messaging even for more middle-of-road candidates like Pennsylvania Rep. Conor Lamb and former Iowa Rep. Abby Finkenauer who are seeking Senate nominations in their states.

Neither Manchin nor Sinema is on the ballot this year, but some activists — and even party insiders — are mulling efforts to mount primary challenges to either, or both, in 2024. EMILY’s List and NARAL have said they will no longer support Sinema. The Primary Sinema Project said this week it has raised more than $300,000 in the three months since it started. Our Nathan L. Gonzales made an astute observation: Sinema’s vulnerability may depend on whether “GOP shenanigans” dominate in the 2022 elections, and he’s skeptical Manchin seeks reelection.