Biden ties midterm election legitimacy to doomed voting rights bill
Says there may be a way to reach consensus on Electoral Count Act
Hours before Senate Democrats were to hold doomed-to-fail votes seeking action on top-priority voting rights legislation, President Joe Biden expressed hope that voters would still overcome hurdles to turn out in this year’s midterm elections.
“I think no matter how hard they make it for minorities to vote, I think you are going to see them willing to stand in line and defy the attempt to keep them from being able to vote,” Biden said Wednesday. “But it’s going to be difficult. I make no bones about that, it’s going to be difficult.”
The president, during a rare formal news conference, was asked multiple times whether he thought upcoming elections would be viewed as legitimate without the voting rights bills reaching his desk.
“Well, it all depends on whether or not we’re able to make the case to the American people that some of this is being set up to try to alter the outcome of the election,” Biden said.
Later in the news conference, he said, in reference to the midterms, that “the increase in prospect of it being illegitimate is in direct proportion to us not being able to get these reforms passed.”
Biden did suggest that there could be bipartisan agreement “on the electoral reform side of this,” an apparent reference to an effort to overhaul the Electoral Count Act of 1887.
Senators in both caucuses have been working on legislation that would clarify the functions of both the vice president and members of Congress during the counting of Electoral College ballots and in matters related to election certification. The efforts are designed to avoid having Congress throw out lawful electoral votes, which rioters supporting President Donald Trump were trying to get lawmakers to do when they stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin III, who spoke on the Senate floor during Biden’s nearly two-hour news conference, restated his opposition to the Democratic Caucus taking steps to change filibuster rules with a simple majority. Manchin also expressed some optimism, however, about addressing the electoral count piece of the puzzle.
“We can reform the Electoral Count Act, which is what caused the insurrection. We agree on that. We can fix that. We’ll never have to witness another Jan. 6. It was such an absolutely deplorable stain on this great country of ours. And we can protect local election officials from harassment and intimidation by making them federal crimes,” Manchin said.
Even as Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and 47 members of his caucus were preparing, with Biden’s support, to go it alone with an effort to force a vote to change Senate precedent and create a path to pass the voting rights measure with a simple majority, Biden was making a broader case for building consensus.
As for the politics, the Senate GOP’s campaign arm was pleased that Schumer decided to go ahead with the vote because it believes that will cause difficulty for battleground Democrats. The National Republican Senatorial Committee circulated a photo of fruit basket delivery to Schumer’s office as a thank you.
Senate Republicans, as well as Democratic holdouts Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, have continued to argue that the way to come together is to maintain the Senate rules.
“Right now, we’re debating a fundamental change in the Senate rules that will forever alter the way this body functions. For the last year, my Democratic colleagues have taken to the Senate floor, cable news airwaves, pages of newspapers across the country and to argue that repealing the filibuster is actually restoring the Senate to the vision of the Founding Fathers intended for this deliberate body,” Manchin said. “My friends, that is simply not true.”
Senate Minority Whip John Thune said the chamber was supposed to be “the place where things simmered down” and the goal was consensus.
“And what that yields in the end is stability and predictability with respect to policy and not this constant shifting back and forth as power changes hands here in Washington, D.C. The Senate is serving in that role,” the South Dakota Republican said.
With the vote going in the record books Wednesday night, the debate over the legislative filibuster and the voting rights overhaul will shift to the 2022 midterm campaign trail. Support for changing the filibuster rules has already become a mainstay of Democrats’ fundraising and messaging.
Neither Manchin nor Sinema is on the ballot this year, but some activists — and even party insiders — are mulling efforts to mount primary challenges to either, or both, in 2024.
Democrats running for the Senate this year, including Pennsylvania Rep. Conor Lamb and former Iowa Rep. Abby Finkenauer, have made changing the filibuster a high-profile messaging point. Finkenauer, who is challenging longtime Republican Sen. Charles E. Grassley, called Sinema a “sellout” for her position on the filibuster.
Another Pennsylvania Democratic Senate contender, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, has publicly lambasted Manchin over the filibuster.
“If we had one more Democratic vote in the Senate, we would actually be able to finally deliver massively popular policies to the American people,” Fetterman said in a campaign statement last fall. “Pennsylvania is Democrats’ best chance to pick up a seat. I would be that vote.”