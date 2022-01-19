Biden ties midterm election legitimacy to doomed voting rights bill

Hours before Senate Democrats were to hold doomed-to-fail votes seeking action on top-priority voting rights legislation, President Joe Biden expressed hope that voters would still overcome hurdles to turn out in this year’s midterm elections.

“I think no matter how hard they make it for minorities to vote, I think you are going to see them willing to stand in line and defy the attempt to keep them from being able to vote,” Biden said Wednesday. “But it’s going to be difficult. I make no bones about that, it’s going to be difficult.”

The president, during a rare formal news conference, was asked multiple times whether he thought upcoming elections would be viewed as legitimate without the voting rights bills reaching his desk.

“Well, it all depends on whether or not we’re able to make the case to the American people that some of this is being set up to try to alter the outcome of the election,” Biden said.

Later in the news conference, he said, in reference to the midterms, that “the increase in prospect of it being illegitimate is in direct proportion to us not being able to get these reforms passed.”