House passes Israel Iron Dome funding with some Democratic defections

The House on Thursday overwhelmingly passed legislation that would provide $1 billion in supplemental military assistance to Israel, but there were some notable Democrats in opposition.

The bill to provide the funding to Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system passed 420-9 under suspension of the rules, a process that allowed a quick floor vote given strong bipartisan support. House Democratic leaders used the fast-track avenue after the funding had to be stripped from a stopgap spending bill after some progressives revolted.

The opposing votes included well-known Democratic members of the progressive “squad,” such as Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Ayanna S. Pressley of Massachusetts, as well as Cori Bush of Missouri and Marie Newman of Illinois, who both defeated more moderate Democrats in primaries last year. The most high-profile member of the squad, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., voted present along with Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga.

As chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, Arizona Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva provided the rare “no” vote from a Democrat in a leadership position. Only one Republican voted against the bill, libertarian-leaning Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie.

Israel’s Iron Dome was used successfully this spring during a period of fighting in the Gaza Strip to destroy over 90 percent of the approximately 4,000 rockets launched by Hamas into civilian-occupied areas of Israel.