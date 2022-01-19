Ted Cruz: Litigious hot coffee spiller or civil rights champion?

The Supreme Court heard two different portrayals of Sen. Ted Cruz in his campaign finance lawsuit on Wednesday, either similar to that of a civil rights activist, or more like someone who bought hot coffee just to pour it on himself.

The oral argument focused on Cruz’s challenge to an obscure provision of a 2002 campaign finance law that he says violates the constitutional free speech rights of candidates.

The Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act — also known as the McCain-Feingold law for its principal sponsors, the late Sen. John McCain and former Sen. Russ Feingold — put a $250,000 limit on candidates using campaign contributions made after the election to repay a candidate’s personal campaign loans.

The Texas Republican lent his campaign committee $260,000 the day before the 2018 general election, and filed a lawsuit that argues the law prevents his campaign from repaying him the final $10,000, which he contends burdens candidates' ability to fund political speech.

Malcolm Stewart, the deputy solicitor general, told the justices they should toss out the lawsuit without ruling on whether the law’s limit is unconstitutional since Cruz acted in a way he wouldn’t have if he weren’t aiming to take down the provision in the law.