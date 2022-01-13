What’s in the new voting bill the Senate is trying to take up

House and Senate Democrats’ latest attempt to overhaul voting and elections laws covers 735 pages and tries to block states from limiting the right to vote or have votes counted, in broad language that one law professor said could spark litigation in almost every state.

The measure, a combination of other bills that remain stalled in the Senate, passed the House along party lines Thursday morning and almost simultaneously suffered a setback when Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema reiterated her opposition to changing Senate filibuster rules. No Republican senator has offered to support it and many, led by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, deride the overhaul as a power grab by Democrats.

“I don’t know that we’ll get it done, but I know one thing,” President Joe Biden said Thursday after leaving a lunch with Senate Democrats to push them on the bill. “As long as I have a breath in me, as long as I’m in the White House, as long as I’m engaged at all, I’m going to be fighting to change the way these legislatures have [been] moving.”

West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin III largely echoed Sinema’s sentiments in a statement issued after the caucus meeting with the president.

“For those who believe that bipartisanship is impossible, we have proven them wrong. Ending the filibuster would be the easy way out,” the senator said. “I cannot support such a perilous course for this nation when elected leaders are sent to Washington to unite our country by putting politics and party aside.”