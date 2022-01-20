Did an Arkansas Senate candidate win the Super Bowl?

ANALYSIS — With the NFL playoffs underway, one Senate candidate is trying to leverage his professional football career into a primary victory over an incumbent. But there’s a question about the Super Bowl victory on his résumé.

“I’m no squish career politician. I’m a former all-SEC Razorback. A defensive end, who sacked Tim Tebow,” Arkansas Republican Jake Bequette said in his introductory video back in July. “[I’m] a Patriot. Who played with Tom Brady. And won a Super Bowl.” The corresponding photo in the video shows Bequette in a suit kissing the Vince Lombardi Trophy and wearing a Super Bowl ring.

The video left out the fact that he’s challenging Sen. John Boozman in the Republican primary, and that he wasn’t on the field that championship season with New England.

“What he didn’t mention was that he didn’t play in the Super Bowl — or even a single playoff game,” sports columnist LZ Granderson wrote in the Los Angeles Times. “The 2014 season in which the Patriots won the championship, Bequette was on the practice squad and he didn’t play a single snap.”

Each NFL team has up to 16 players on a practice squad who can be promoted to the main roster to replace injured players or players needing leave for other reasons.