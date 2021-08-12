At the Races: All-nighter August

Most unforgettable campaign moment: “There’s really nothing like being in the boiler room on campaign night,” McCrary said, noting that the candidate and campaign staff often look to pollsters for guidance as reports come in from different parts of the state. He recalled working on Gov. John Bel Edwards’ campaign in 2019, after working on the Louisiana Democrat’s 2015 winning race over scandal-plagued Republican Sen. David Vitter. “By the time 2019 rolls around, red-state Democrats have been dropping like flies,” McCrary said. On election night, McCrary was poring over his spreadsheet with estimates of how many early and Election Day votes Edwards needed in each parish to win. “The first votes to come in were from very rural, small areas that we were losing, but we were exceeding my projections of what we needed,” he recalled. The results from New Orleans typically come in late, but operatives on the ground were sending reports back to the campaign and they had a sense of Edwards’ success there. “I was able to tell Gov. Edwards that he’d won, that he’d been reelected, even though he was still down in the public vote … well before the media called it,” McCrary said. “Our data largely held,” he later added. “So that was an additional sigh of relief.”

Biggest campaign regret: McCrary declined to name the specific campaign or candidate, but his regret came from his work on a state Senate race more than 10 years ago. The campaign had gathered damning opposition research, but the candidate hesitated to use it and thought the issue could be a case of mistaken identity. “It seemed cut-and-dry in our research book against our opponent, so we talked our candidate into it. And it did turn out, in fact, it was much more complicated than we initially thought,” McCrary said. “I’m still not sure we ever fully learned the facts. But our opponent had enough grounds to say we lied about it.” McCrary’s candidate ended up narrowly losing. “It taught me a couple of things. Of course, one, needing to really firm up any research details before they’re leveraged in the campaign, especially if it’s attacking your opponent on something personal, or a character issue — the bar is even higher for that. But, two, if your candidate has major concerns about a line of attack, then make sure to hear him or her out. And make sure that the candidate is fully bought in because it’s their name on the line.”

Unconventional wisdom: “Wisdom might be a stretch, but political signs are often a punch line in campaigns — lawn signs, yard signs — because the candidates themselves want to see their signs out in the district, out in the state, often for ego reasons,” McCrary said. “And it can be a waste of money, waste of effort for the campaign, for the staff. But I actually do think that campaign signs can have a strategic value. Now, just randomly sticking signs on telephone poles or roadways, I don’t think is terribly effective. But when a campaign is trying to put together an upset, trying to run against the partisan DNA of an area, I do think there is value if people, if voters, are seeing signs and activities in yards and neighborhoods where they aren’t used to seeing a Democrat have support. Or if it’s a blue area, [where they] aren’t used to seeing a Republican have support. So I don’t want to overstate it. This stuff is always less important relative to funding staff and traditional paid voter contact. … I do think signs, visibility, can have an important psychological impact that filters down to real voters in the right situation.”

Coming up

Just when you thought the completion of a vote-a-rama at 4 a.m. meant this town had seen the last of Congress for the month of August, Speaker Nancy Pelosi is getting the band back together the week of Aug. 23. The budget resolution and voting rights bill are on tap, but, as CQ Roll Call’s Niels Lesniewski reminds us, the chamber is still operating under COVID-19 protocols that allow for proxy voting, so “not all members need to return physically.”