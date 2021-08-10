Rep. Ron Kind ‘out of gas,’ won’t seek a 14th term in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Rep. Ron Kind, a moderate, business-friendly Democrat, told reporters in the state capital Tuesday he would retire at the end of this term. Kind’s decision makes it easier for the GOP to flip his seat next year, a spokesman for a super PAC said in a statement.

“This will be my last term in office. I will not seek reelection,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel quoted Kind as saying. “I’ve run out of gas.” Politico reported earlier that he would not be running next year for what would be his 14th term.

Republicans saw Kind, 58, as a top target in 2022 and have been relentlessly attacking him.

Kind has represented the 3rd District, a dairy-rich region encompassing La Crosse, Eau Claire and rural areas along the state’s southwestern border, since 1997. But the district has become more conservative: After voting for President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, it went for President Donald Trump by about 5 points in 2016 and 2020. And Kind faced the first serious threat of his career in November, when he defeated Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden by just under 3 points.

All eight House districts in Wisconsin will be redrawn before next year’s election to reflect the results of the 2020 census, which are due to be released on Thursday. Republicans currently hold a 5-3 edge in the state.